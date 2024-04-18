Spring Restaurant Week: Mexico City 716 in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week is the spring edition of Restaurant Week around Western New York. 7 News is showing you some spots you can try that are participating in this week's specials. Our first stop of two spots for the week — Mexico City 716 in Hamburg.

The restaurant is well-known across social media platforms and has gone viral for its birria servings including tacos and ramen. Many Bills players also come down to the spot and enjoy the food. This is the first time Mexico City 716 has participated in Restaurant Week.

"I opened Mexico City when I was only 23 years old in 2017. I've always dreamed of having a Mexican restaurant," Mexico City owner Elder Martinez said. "It's really special to me and really close to my heart because I'm first generation Mexican American and I want to share everything that I've learned from my parents and grandparents".

Mexico City 716 is located at 5569 Camp Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075. They are expanding into South Buffalo which is expected to open soon. The menu specials for restaurant week is listed below.