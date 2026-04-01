EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started as heavy rain quickly turned into a dangerous and fast-moving situation Tuesday night, trapping a driver inside her car in rising floodwaters.

Police say the driver went around barricades and into a flooded viaduct, where water levels surged within minutes, becoming waist-deep.

Before emergency crews could arrive, a Village of East Aurora Department of Public Works employee jumped into action.

Zach Calleri didn’t hesitate.

WATCH: Split-second rescue: East Aurora DPW worker rescues driver from flooded underpass

Split-second rescue: East Aurora DPW worker rescues driver from flooded underpass

"We were already pretty wet. You don’t really think about it in the moment," Calleri said.

Calleri pushed through the rising water and made his way to the stranded vehicle, helping the driver get out before conditions worsened.

He says the decision to act wasn’t something he overthought; it came down to instinct and community.

"It’s in the moment. I’ve never entered a flood to save anybody, but you do stuff to help your neighbors," Calleri said.

"There’s times where we’ll help an older person on an icy sidewalk, or help someone with a branch in their yard, it’s all about serving the community," he said.

A lifelong member of East Aurora, Calleri says looking out for others is simply part of living in a tight-knit town.

"For me, it’s about being a good neighbor and helping," he said.

Local police later praised Calleri’s actions, crediting him with stepping in during a critical moment.

Officials are now using the incident as a reminder: never drive around barricades during flooding.

What may appear to be a passable roadway can quickly become life-threatening.