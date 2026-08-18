ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Julia Harris had one person on her mind when she arrived at the Buffalo Bills’ new home Tuesday.

Damar Hamlin.

"I really like him," Harris, a Special Olympics New York athlete, said after getting the chance to see the Bills practice and meet players at Highmark Stadium.

Harris was among athletes from Special Olympics New York and students from Buffalo Prep who got a field-level look at the new stadium during the Bills’ open practice Aug. 18.

For Harris, it was about more than watching practice.

"It was a great experience to see the players, shake hands, and hug us," she said. "It was a great chance for inclusion."

WATCH: Special Olympics athletes get a special seat for Bills open practice at new Highmark Stadium

Special Olympics athletes get a special seat for Bills open practice at new Highmark Stadium

The experience was made possible through a partnership involving M&T Bank, the Bills, Special Olympics New York and Buffalo Prep. M&T provided tickets, parking and food for the group and had employees on hand to help welcome guests and lead activities.

For Special Olympics New York Chief Development Officer Renee Snyder, the significance of the day was easy to see.

Snyder said she regularly sees the excitement on athletes’ faces when they compete, win medals and celebrate with teammates. Tuesday, she saw that same reaction while they watched the Bills do what they love.

M&T Senior Vice President of Sponsorship and Marketing Kelly Reitnour said the event was part of the bank’s broader effort to put community at the center of its partnerships.

"Our purpose is to make a difference in the lives of people," Reitnour said. "We get to work with amazing partners who share that purpose."