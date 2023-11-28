Southtowns face heavy snow in first major snow event of winter season

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Southtowns are dealing with heavy amounts of snow today as the first major snow event of the winter season sweeps through Western New York. Due to a band of lake effect snow, parts of the Southtowns have accumulated 15+ inches of snow.

Good Morning Buffalo was on the road Tuesday morning tracking the conditions from Hamburg all the way down to Springville. The consistent snowfall coated the roads all morning, creating the possibility of icy roads. Some of the roads were slippery.

We spoke to a resident in Springville who said while this is common for them to deal with, people need to be cautious.

"It was a little crazy," Springville resident Janet Waring said. "A foot of snow in the road for about eight miles. It was slick when it was plowed. It's going to get worse."

Schools were closed throughout the Southtowns. Springville-Griffith and Hamburg School Districts did not cancel school and held classes. Springville resident Arlene Lazarski was not thrilled about either district being open.

"I think it's ridiculous that they didn't close Hamburg or Springville schools," Lazarski said. "If it was me, I would've stayed home."

The lake effect band is expected to move north towards the City of Buffalo on Wednesday. You can stay updated on the weather here.