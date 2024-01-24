Snow Bank Blind Spots: WNY drivers share their annoyance for the annual lake effect aftermath

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a problem drivers in Western New York know all too well.

As if driving through the snow was not challenging enough, snow banks several feet high are now obstructing the view in the days following the dumping of lake effect snow.

Drivers telling told 7News' Pheben Kassahun it has been kind of a hit or miss when it comes to being able to see over a snow bank.

An expert also shared how drivers can keep themselves and others safe while on the road.

The daily commute for Western New Yorkers has turned into a game of peak-a-boo.

"It's kind of been a hit or miss of 'Can you see over this bank? Can you not see over this bank'," Orchard Park resident Keanna McLaughlin said.

Kassahun spoke with three drivers in the southtowns during their grocery run to Wegman's who shared it is nothing new, and that it is only a matter of time before a collision happens.

McLaughlin drove in from Orchard Park explained the roads are getting better but there are still some big mounds out there, adding an extra layer to an already tricky, slushy commute.

"It's been nice that this main road, they kind of sheered off the top so you can see when you're getting by and not trying to inch out and possibly getting hit but not all of the roads are like that," McLaughlin added.

"Well, the snow is melting a little bit but in Lackawanna where I live at, they stay up high," Lackawanna resident James Carter shared. "I think they need to get a snow plow to go around and chop them down before there are accidents."

Meanwhile, Noah Harrington-Tenney is not phased by it and shared this just comes with the territory.

Harrington-Tenney said, "It's Buffalo though. You got people flying down the Thruway when there's snow all over it going like 80 and trucks and whatnot."

AAA said drivers should be following three rules while driving on the road:



Pack your patience. Leave extra space in front of you and another car. Make a full stop before turning.

AAA Western and Central new York Communications Specialist Mark Gruba told Kassahun over Zoom, "We certainly understand people's frustrations. We've had a lot of snow in a short amount of time, but at the same time, this time of year drivers are going to face a lot of challenges behind the wheel."

Gruba explained the last thing you want to do is guess and hope you are right, then pull into an intersection only to find out there is a car right there.

Gruba said, "The recommendation is come to a complete stop, inch forward slowly. Literally inch forward until you get that view of oncoming traffic and you can make a good decision about when to go and when to stay."

Drive safe, Western New York!