Small construction fire quickly extinguished at site of new Bills stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A small fire broke out at the Buffalo Bills' new stadium construction site Sunday morning, but officials said it will not delay the project's timeline.

Video from the Buffalo Stadium Live Cam showed smoke rising from a portion of the stadium around 8 a.m. A spokesperson for Gilbane Building and Turner Construction said sparks from welding work sparked the small fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished and did not cause major damage to the structure.

The new stadium, which now carries a price tag of over $2.1 billion, remains on track to open in time for next season. Construction crews continue working on the facility that will serve as the Bills' future home.