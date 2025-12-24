HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — With shoppers expected to spend about $1 trillion between November 1 and December 31, according to the National Retail Federation, small business owners are hoping to capture some of that spending in the final days before Christmas.

According to the ICSC, data shows that almost 90% of holiday shoppers spend their money in the two weeks before Christmas, but a majority of that money goes to big-box stores and online retailers. Small businesses say they need community support now more than ever.

Inside Expressions Floral and Gift Shop in Hamburg, you'll find Jeanne Heckmiller, a small business owner who's been part of the community for more than four decades.

"Everybody should support the small businesses," Heckmiller said. "Amazon isn't supporting your schools, Amazon isn't supporting your churches, we support the community."

On Christmas Eve, that support can make all the difference. Heckmiller says shopping in person is something that can't be recreated online.

"You can get a feel for my store when you walk in, it attacks your senses, and those are all things that are important when you're Christmas shopping," Heckmiller said.

WATCH: Small business owners count on last-minute shoppers to capture holiday dollars

Just down the road, that same sense of community is on full display at a local gas station, where shopping comes with a little Christmas magic.

"People enjoy it, they tell me afterwards that they enjoy seeing the reindeer…it's a bit different," gas station owner Joe Enser said.

For shoppers, it's about more than just what's on the shelf.

"I've been coming to Expressions since I've probably 10 years old, it's very personable, homey, very holiday," shopper Brigid O'Gorman said.

