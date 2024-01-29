'She brings a smile to everyone's face': Hamburg police take in abandoned puppy

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Everyone's talking about the rookie at the Hamburg Police Department.

"She's very energetic she's very puppyish but it's great. She's just very compassionate," Sean Crotty, Hamburg Emergency Manager, said.

The department recently welcomed Paddy.

"She brings a smile to everyone's face," Lieutenant John Baker said.

Baker said an officer's mom found Paddy outside during the lake effect storm two weeks ago. Her neck was roughed up from being out in the cold, so she was brought back to the station.

"I didn't want to take her to the pound. I figured that the owner would come forward. We usually post these things on social media and the owner comes forward very quick," he explained.

But no one claimed the adorable black and white spotted pup.

"We take in stray dogs all the time. We always say 'Oh, this is the new station house dog' and then it quickly moves on to the owner whoever claims it. So it was always something we've been talking about a little bit and then when she came here, the joke kind of morphed into, 'No, this is serious and she's gonna stay here,'" Baker said.

So they took it as a sign that Paddy was the one they'd been looking for.

"She entered our world and she obviously entered our world at a certain time and a place for a reason," Crotty said.

He said in an environment that's sometimes intense and difficult — Paddy is a silver lining.

"She's here for our employees and our employees soulfully for their mental health and to increase that morale," Crotty added

In just a few short weeks — the team has learned that Paddy loves her treats and loves to play, but most importantly they've learned — she'll always be right by your side.

"We give her the very simplest, basic place to live in a good home and she gives us so much more in return," Crotty said.