'Share with care' Lake Shore students learn all about online safety

DERBY, NY — Lake Shore Central School District is teaching students the importance of data privacy through presentations for Data Privacy Week.

Michelle Krieger--the Lake Shore School's Data Protection Officer-- usually ensures the District is not hacked. But this week, she's teaching students not to share their personal information, keeping passwords secure, avoiding phishing emails or pop-ups in video games, everything to ensure that they do not become victims of online crimes.

"Understanding that not everything is appropriate for social media, that we share with care and that we are kind online and that we are not cyberbullies," said Krieger.

In 2022, nearly 2 million children fell victim to data breaches, which means 1 in 43 kids had personal information leaked.

Krieger says with technology being used in everyday life, teaching the students now is essential.

"So much of what we do in schools today is on the internet and having the kids interact online, so I think my message is critical," said Krieger.

The District is hosting a 'parent's only' night on February 27 to dive deeper into the importance of protecting kids online.

