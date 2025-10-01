ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills Foundation and Wegmans have once again teamed up to fight hunger in Western New York with "Huddle for Hunger." This annual initiative helps raise awareness of food insecurity in Western New York and supports local hunger-fighting charities. Thousands of donations are collected for FeedMore WNY.

According to FeedMore WNY, 1 in 7 people, and 1 in 5 children in Western New York face food insecurity.

Local schools are a huge component of the food donation collections. As part of Huddle for Hunger, each year, schools across Western New York compete to collect food donations. Whichever school collects the most wins a visit from the Bills in April.

"It's very sad and unfortunate, but we should come together as a community and help them," said Brooke Delaney, a ninth grader at West Seneca West. "When there's a mission we decide to help, and get it done."

WATCH: Schools across WNY collect food to help the Buffalo Bills 'Huddle for Hunger'

Schools across WNY collect food to help the Buffalo Bills 'Huddle for Hunger'

Delaney and her classmates collected dozens of boxes of food to help.

Alden High School, which won Huddle for Hunger in 2022, held the Huddle for Hunger Games last week to promote food donations within their school.

On Tuesday night, all 15 schools participating were invited to Highmark Stadium to drop off all the donations they collected. Buses wrapped with Bills decorations pulled into Lot 2 with cheering students. They then loaded donations into a FeedMore WNY trailer.

This year's Bills rookies were there to help collect food donations. Bills OL Dion Dawkins also swung by with a pickup truck full of boxes.

New this year was an interactive food drive festival, which included workshops, markets and demonstrations with 2025 Huddle for Hunger charities.