Safety precautions you can take to ensure a fun and safe Halloween night for everyone

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is almost here!

Kids can't wait to hit the neighborhood streets for some candy, but with hitting the streets comes making sure you are safe. At 7 News, we want to ensure your family has a fun and safe Halloween night.

One way you can do that according to AAA is by making sure that you are as visible as possible.

"On Halloween, wearing some high visibility reflective gear is important so people can see you," AAA Lead Driving Instructor of Western and Central New York Eric Smith said. "If you do see some type of a vehicle maybe try to make eye contact with a driver. You never want to assume that the driver of a vehicle sees you or knows what’s going on or is going to let you cross the road."

As much as your kid may not want to "ruin" the costume, wearing something bright or with reflective lining can help make sure you are visible.

Another tip from the American Red Cross is to make sure that you cross the street at a crosswalk rather than from behind a parked car.

The US Department of Transportation offered these tips as you drive on Halloween night is asking drivers to be more cautious out while driving. Driving at slower speeds can allow you more time to react to any situation on the road.

Stay safe and have a great Halloween, Western New York!