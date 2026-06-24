HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — When residents in Hamburg reached out to 7 News about a rough railroad crossing on Lakeview Road, they were looking for answers about when it would be fixed.

What we found raised a different question entirely: Who is responsible for making sure railroad crossings are repaired before they reach this point?

THE PROBLEM

Residents who regularly use the crossing say its condition has steadily worsened.

"Over the years, it's been good and bad, but it was never this bad before," resident Thomas Czechowicz said.

Others described slowing to a crawl to avoid damage to their vehicles.

The crossing, located near Route 5, is owned and maintained by CSX.

After being contacted by 7 News, the railroad company confirmed that repairs are scheduled within the next month.

7 News learned that the company inspects the tracks regularly and the crossing was last repaired 5 years ago.

WATCH: Rough rail crossing complaints raise oversight questions in Hamburg

Rough rail crossing complaints raise oversight questions in Hamburg

For residents, that raised another question.

If the crossing has been deteriorating for more than a year, as some claim, how does a crossing get to this point before repairs are made?

OVERSIGHT

7 News began asking state agencies, railroad officials and lawmakers who is responsible for overseeing the condition of railroad crossings.

The answer was not as straightforward.

CSX says it is responsible for maintaining the crossing.

State Sen. Patrick Gallivan's office said the New York State Department of Transportation has regulatory authority over public highway-rail crossings and should work with rail operators to ensure crossings are properly maintained.

But unlike bridges, which receive publicly available condition ratings, 7 News was unable to identify a public database that grades the physical condition of railroad crossing surfaces or track crossings that may need repairs.

The Federal Railroad Administration maintains a national crossing inventory.

That FRA database includes information such as crossing locations, warning devices and train traffic, but it does not serve as a public report card on crossing conditions.

WHAT'S NEXT

7 News asked the New York State Department of Transportation whether it maintains records on the physical condition of railroad crossing surfaces and what role it plays in monitoring deteriorating crossings.

A department spokesperson sent the following statement:

"Railroads are responsible for maintaining highway rail crossing infrastructure on their systems, including cross arms and rails. NYSDOT is committed to maintaining the safety of the state highway system, including pavement areas leading to and from grade crossings. Records pertaining to a specific location are available for review via a FOIL request [dot.ny.gov]."

Assemblymember Jon Rivera's office told 7 News it had not previously received complaints about the Lakeview Road crossing but is now looking into the questions raised during our reporting.

For now, residents are relieved that repairs are finally on the way.

"I wish they'd finally fix it so it's safe and reasonable for people to cross," Czechowicz said.

But even with repairs planned, questions remain about how deteriorating railroad crossings are identified, monitored and prioritized before residents are forced to speak up.