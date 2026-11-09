COLDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Keeping roads safe through a Western New York winter is becoming increasingly expensive, and officials in the Town of Colden say rising costs for road salt, fuel and highway maintenance materials are putting additional pressure on the town's budget.

The town is proposing a roughly 24% increase in its highway tax rate as part of its preliminary 2027 budget.

The combined amount to be raised by taxation across the town's funds and fire districts would increase approximately 21.6%.

Town officials say the highway department accounts for the largest proposed budget increase, driven in part by higher costs for materials and equipment needed to maintain roads throughout the year.

"Our highway department will be the largest increase and that's due to contracts that are set for the purchase of road salt, trucks to be on the road, as well as our summertime care of the roads," Colden Town Supervisor James DePasquale said.

One of the biggest increases is coming from road salt. The town estimates the price will jump from $57.79 to $93.24 per ton, an increase of more than 61%, before an additional fuel surcharge.

The town's proposed salt allocation is now expected to reach approximately $127,000.

But salt isn't the only expense climbing.

"There's an increase of almost 40 cents per gallon of road oil and you can use thousands of gallons on a road to maintain it," DePasquale said.

WATCH: Rising road maintenance costs put pressure on Town of Colden's proposed 2027 budget

Rising road maintenance costs put pressure on Town of Colden's proposed 2027 budget

For a rural community like Colden, keeping roads clear can require significantly more resources than in more densely populated suburbs.

Officials say highway crews can make as many as 18 passes on certain roads during a single snow event.

During an especially icy stretch, the town could use its entire salt supply in less than a week.

"We can empty that barn if we have an icy week, we can empty that barn in 5-6 days," DePasquale said.

The proposed budget increases the highway department's snow removal allocation from $55,000 in 2026 to nearly $105,000 in 2027.

The town says it has already cut more than $120,000 in spending, but continues to face revenue shortfalls and pressure on its available fund balances.

"We're trying to keep the tax increases as low as possible," DePasquale said.

The town's preliminary budget also introduces a $1 tax per $1,000 of assessed value for the general fund, which previously did not have a separate property tax levy.

The Town of Colden is scheduled to hold a public hearing on its proposed 2027 budget Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 8812 State Road.

Residents will have an opportunity to weigh in before the town moves forward with its budget.