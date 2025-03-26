Residents voice concerns at town hall hosted by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

On Tuesday night, neighbors from Springville and surrounding areas gathered for a public town hall hosted by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, where they had the opportunity to voice their concerns directly.

Community members voiced concerns about a variety of issues, with much of the focus on potential federal policy changes under the Trump administration.

Many attendees were worried about proposed cuts to Medicaid, Social Security, and federal grants, as well as the economic impacts of tariffs.

Andrea Post said she is mainly concerned about the future of local hospitals, particularly with funding cuts.

"I am very concerned about our local hospital and whether it will continue operating with the cuts it’s facing," Post said.

Roger Walsh emphasized that while federal issues were critical, there were also many local concerns, like the roads, park systems, and other county services.

"The roads and the park system and just general county services that we want to be kept to the standard that we all enjoy and love in Erie County," Walsh said.

Poloncarz provided updates on ARPA and local projects, including investments in Concord and Springville.

"We have invested in work regarding roads and infrastructure and downtown Springville," he said. "We have also done all sorts of grants for storefronts, private sector through our storefront revitalization."

Poloncarz added that the main goal of the meeting was to reach and hear from people from across the county.

"Erie County is diverse urban, suburban, and rural; the issues I hear in Buffalo are different from those in the southern towns like Concord," he said. "It's important to hear from people across the county."

Poloncarz said he plans to host more town hall meetings in the future, giving residents more opportunities to share their concerns and stay informed about county initiatives.