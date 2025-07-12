Queen of Heaven Carnival returns to West Seneca for 44th year, bringing community together

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Queen of Heaven Carnival is back for its 44th year in West Seneca, bringing together neighbors and families for a weekend of fun, food and entertainment that has become a cherished tradition for many in our community.

As Western New Yorkers look for ways to enjoy summer festivities, this four-day event offers something for everyone with free admission, parking, and shuttle service from West Seneca Senior High School to the carnival grounds.

"The most exciting thing is just seeing everyone come together as a community," said Emily Melski, Queen of Heaven General Chairperson. "People will plan their trips home around here. They have reunions out here in the beer tent. They meet their family and friends again or just enjoy themselves for a fun weekend."

This year's carnival features new attractions that keep the tradition fresh while maintaining the familiar atmosphere that brings people back year after year.

"There's a new ride the ride company brought and there is some new entertainment under the beer tents," Melski said. "There's a couple of new food items that these vendors brought out. I love to see the different menu items that they come up with. It's really exciting to venture around and try some new stuff."

For many attendees, the carnival represents an opportunity to strengthen family bonds and create lasting memories together.

Lisa Wilson, attending the carnival for the first time, appreciates these moments with loved ones. "We're always together. We do a lot of things together, we travel, we go to amusement parks, we just have a good time no matter where we go out to eat. So, I love being with my daughter and my family," Wilson said.

The carnival has become an annual tradition for others, like young carnival-goer Olive. "Me and her go to the carnival every year just for something to do," she said. "I'm probably going on a lot of rides."

Another young attendee, Christian, shared his excitement: "Our mom brought us here because she wants us to have the best time of our lives so we can have so much fun."

Brooklyn Hayes values the sense of community the event creates. "I just to support like the school and everything. It is a really good atmosphere to be around everyone that like enjoys the same things as you," Hayes said.

Among the carnival's highlights is Jim's Concessions, a family-owned business operating since 2011. Owner and operator James Staub explained what makes their offerings special.

"We got that unique food that people want, right? Everyone get your chicken fingers and French fries, we got something unique. We got a deep-fried taco which is seen on Carnival Eats on the Food Network. We were featured there," Staub said.

This year, Jim's Concessions is introducing deep-fried enchiladas. "So it's a new twist on things and we're excited to get it out there," Staub said.

With high temperatures expected, staying cool might be challenging, but organizers have planned accordingly.

"We have a chicken or rib dinner on Sunday in the air-conditioned parish hall that people like to come out for. Free entertainment under the beer tent all weekend, so really a lot for people to experience for whatever they're looking for," Melski said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.