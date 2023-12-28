'Plan ahead now': Staying safe behind the wheel during this New Year's celebration

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New Year's Eve is right around the corner — but with these celebrations often comes danger behind the wheel.

According to the National Highway Traffic Administration, one person dies every 39 minutes in the United States from a crash related to drunk driving. That number spikes by 117% on New Year's Day.

Luckily, the American Automobile Association told 7 News this doesn't have to be the case if you set yourself up for success.

"Plan ahead now, so you can have a safe New Year. Nobody wants to ring in the New Year with a tragedy," Elizabeth Carey of AAA said. "Get a hotel room here if you're coming ... to the ball drop in downtown Buffalo — or even plan on spending the night on your friend's couch, if that's what it takes."

Carey also suggested assigning a designated driver — with plenty of "mocktails" for them to drink.

"If you feel different, you're going to drive different," Carey said.

She also suggested using a ride sharing app — a service the Bar-Bill restaurants are putting to good use.

This holiday season, with any purchase, customers can have their ride home paid for by any Bar-Bill location.

"It stops people from being unsafe, stops people from getting stranded," John Crook, an owner of Bar-Bill, said. "Let's say you went to a Bills game and you want to go out after, but you didn't have a way home — you could come in, get an Uber home."

Customers are able to enjoy a drink without worrying about getting home safely.

"We get two or three rides at every location — so it's usually eight to ten a day," Crook said.

The process is simple. It's as if you ordered the ride yourself.



Provide proof of purchase Give your name and phone number Check the link sent to your phone, which will either directly open your Uber app or take you to a web browser Track your ride Get home safe

"We've decided to do it for the next two or three weeks, but we're just going to ... let it ride," Crook said.

So ... you can get your wings, with a side of "peace of mind."