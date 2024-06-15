Pedestrian struck and killed on I-90 in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by "numerous" vehicles Friday night on the I-90 in Hamburg, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said a Lexus was traveling eastbound on the I-90 just after 9:30 p.m. when it struck something in the road. It is alleged that the driver then pulled over and dialed 911.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle struck a male victim. According to New York State Police, the victim was struck by "numerous" vehicles and tractor-trailers.

The victim's remains were taken to ECMC for further examination. This is an ongoing investigation.