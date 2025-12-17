LACKAWANA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna is marking a significant milestone this Christmas season as it celebrates the 100th anniversary of its first Christmas Day Mass, held in 1925.

The historic basilica, built by Father Nelson Baker, has served as an iconic symbol of faith, charity and hope for generations of Western New York families. This centennial celebration comes at a time when churches across the country are facing unprecedented closures.

"It's a very exciting time for us here, a very exciting time to welcome people home, and let them know the beauty of this place will continue for generations to come," said Rev. Msgr. David LiPuma.

The basilica's founding pastor would likely be amazed by what his vision became, LiPuma reflected.

"I can only try to imagine the joy he must have felt when he looked at the grandeur and beauty that he dreamed over, come to fruition," LiPuma said.

The celebration takes on added significance as an estimated 100,000 churches nationwide are expected to close in the coming years, according to the National Council of Churches. However, Our Lady of Victory is experiencing a different trend.

"We're seeing more and more families, young families, more young men, coming in on their own, so I believe something is going on in the world," LiPuma said.

WATCH: Our Lady of Victory Basilica celebrates 100 years of Christmas Mass tradition amid nationwide church closures

Our Lady of Victory Basilica celebrates 100 years of Christmas Mass tradition

This Christmas season, the shrine is inviting the community to experience its rich history firsthand through special displays and a midnight Mass marking the centennial anniversary.

LiPuma encourages anyone considering a visit to take that step.

"Never be afraid, never be afraid to open the door and walk in, have the courage and trust you will be welcomed here. No one is judged here, everyone is accepted," LiPuma said.

A century after that first Christmas Mass, the basilica's message remains unchanged: faith, community and doors that remain open for anyone who enters.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.