'Our identity is our trees': Town of Aurora residents raise concerns over GoNetspeed project

TOWN OF AURORA, NY (WKBW) — On Monday, the Town of Aurora hosted an information meeting with GoNetspeed for the company to explain the process of tree trimming for fiber-optic internet.

This tree work is part of GoNetspeed's effort to install high-speed internet lines. Still, many locals feel the changes negatively impact the Town’s aesthetic.

Don Vidler, owner of Vidler's 5&10, is upset about the removal of the trees along Main Street.

“I can tell you I talked to many people every day in the store. No one’s come in since late summer and fall in the last week and said what a great job the pruning is. No one said, ‘Wow, they’re doing a terrific job on the street.," said Vidler.

Residents also emphasized the cultural significance of the Town’s trees.

“Our identity is our trees, our beauty in this village. Movies are being made here, all of it right down the line—our property values,” said Holly Maciejewski.

Despite the complaints, Town Supervisor Charles Snyder says having internet access also promotes the Town's growth.

“High-speed internet is extremely important. If you have a business, it’s just gotten so that everybody expects you to have high-speed internet. It’s where we are in 2025,” Snyder explained.

GoNetspeed plans to add 40 miles of fiber optic cables throughout the village and Town to improve access to more substantial internet services.

Chris Brooks, a representative from GoNetspeed, clarified the project's requirements, saying that removing the trees is necessary to install the internet cables.

“What needs to be done to that utility pole to have space for new fiber attachment? In some instances, a new pole is required, and in some instances, tree trimming is required," said Brooks.

