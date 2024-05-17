'Our call for inclusion': GiGi's Playhouse to host annual Acceptance Challenge

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for the third annual GigiFIT Acceptance Challenge this weekend — an event put on by GiGi's Playhouse locations all over the country.

This Saturday, the Western New York location will be hosting their challenge at The R.O.C.K., an indoor sports complex in West Seneca.

"I love this challenge because it's a celebration of the Down syndrome community," Emily Mondschein, Executive Director at GiGi's Playhouse, said. "It's our call to the community for acceptance and inclusion."

This year, the event features a sports circuit including tennis, lacrosse, volleyball, basketball and other athletics participants can try out.

Madisyn Ross, a member of the GiGi's Playhouse family, said she's excited to show off her skills this weekend after having a great time at last year's challenge.

"It was so fun, and I love to listen to the music," Ross said. "All my friends are like brothers and sisters to me."

The event will begin at 10 a.m.

"We open this to the community, and we have so many people, outside of just Down syndrome, who come to learn about it," Mondschein said. "What we don't know, we won't accept."

Click here to find out how you can get involved in Saturday's event.