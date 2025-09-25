'Focused on longevity': Orchard Park women's gym builds strength and confidence 'one rep at a time'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A women-only fitness studio in Orchard Park is building strength and confidence among its members "one rep at a time."

OP Barbelle, which opened in 2020 but underwent new ownership in March, aims to provide women with a safe, supportive environment for all fitness levels. The facility focuses on building community and empowerment, helping women lift each other up both inside and outside the gym.

Twenty-three-year-old Georgia Fiumara took over OP Barbelle in March. She has been a trainer for under five years. For Fiumara, the studio is deeply personal; living with diabetes, fitness has been life-changing.

"With getting into working out and everything like that, it has helped it tremendously. I didn't take care of myself for a while before. When I first got into the fitness industry, everything changed for my diabetes," Fiumara said.

The studio offers a variety of classes, including HIIT, meditation and children's classes. Trainer Whitney Lopus, who is also a single mom, emphasized that taking time for fitness is not selfish but selfless.

"We offer a lot of different classes too, whether it's a HIIT class. I have a meditation class which I found women really enjoy to kind of sit and be still with themselves and check in with your mind with your body. I offer a kids' class as well. I train a lot of moms too. I'm a single mom myself," Lopus said.

Lopus has been a trainer for seven months but has been a lifelong athlete, starting at age 5.

"It makes you a better mom, makes you a better friend, it makes you a better daughter, it makes you a better partner, it makes you a stronger, more empowered woman," Lopus said.

OP Barbelle emphasizes more than just the "summer body." Classes like Pilates and mobility aim for long-term health benefits.

"We're more focused on the longevity of your health and mobility," Fiumara said. "When you get older, we are preparing for that strength."

"Going into a big crowded gym where there's a ton of people ,you look around, you see the bodybuilders, you see the runners, you see all these fit people, and you're comparing yourself to them. What you need to remember is all of those people started at day one somewhere," Lopus added.

On National Women's Fitness Day, both Fiumara and Lopus said their goal is simple: helping women feel stronger in every part of life.

The studio offers both one-on-one sessions and weekly group classes, including Pilates, HIIT and mobility classes.

Follow OP Barbelle on Instagram for updates.