Orchard Park to hold open house to hear public input on development around new Buffalo Bills stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Orchard Park wants to know what you would like to see in the area around the new Buffalo Bills stadium.

The town announced it has secured funding to complete a comprehensive stadium area development study that will evaluate the potential impacts of the new stadium on the area and the northwest section of the town.

"Overall project goals will focus on identifying land use and development strategies that will leverage the projected stadium area’s economic and community development opportunities to provide year-round benefits to Town residents, businesses, and visitors," a release says.

You can let the town know what you would like to see in the area by attending the public open house on February 27. It will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Orchard Park Community Activity Center Auditorium located at 4600 California Road. The town said participants can stop in at any time to provide feedback at engagement stations.

If you can't make it to the open house there will be an online feedback opportunity starting on February 28.

Below is the area the study will apply to:

In October 2024 the Town of Orchard Park board approved a rezoning proposal allowing for development near the new stadium. You can watch our previous report below and read more here. 'We can't get left behind': Town of Orchard Park Board approves rezoning proposal

You can find more information on the project website here.