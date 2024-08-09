Orchard Park soccer coach teaching techniques to reduce serious injuries as love of sport grows in region

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW — There is a sport that is attracting more and more Western New York kids but also has health professionals more and more concerned, about head injuries.

It may surprise you.

With soccer enrollment up in our region, there is a WNY coach who is working to ensure kids learn the safest ways to play from the beginning.

I met him and some of his players Thursday afternoon to discuss best practices.

Sports injuries are impossible to prevent but there are ways to reduce your chances of getting hurt.

"Rather than doing a hamstring stretch on the floor, where somebody may sit and reach for their toes. We may have them do what we call a monster kick. That's stretching their hamstring but in the essence of a kicking motion, we're going to do a lot in soccer," Coach Rick Szabala said.

Coach Rick Szabala is a physical therapist for Catholic Health at AthletiCare, in Orchard Park.

He also coaches soccer for the Hamburg Monarchs Soccer Club.

Nathan, Matt and Ryan play for the club.

Matt said, "I like playing soccer because it keeps me in good shape for other sports I might venture into and just to have fun."

While the sport is played mostly with feet, head injuries are not uncommon.

Coach Rick told me that it is because of the familiar move: the head ball.

It is no secret this involves a delicate part of the body, especially for younger athletes.

"Usually between the ages of 12 and 16, that's when their bodies start to go through changes. Unfortunately, our bones grow faster than our muscles and soft tissue. So, because of that, it makes our soft tissue more prone to some of the overuse type injuries that are out there," Coach Rick said.

The head ball was outlawed in 2016 for players 11 and younger to reduce injuries and because of its connection to concussions.

"They found that they do not have good muscle control of their neck, which if you don't have good muscle control on your neck, it's going to increase the chance for head injury and more damage to the brain," Coach Rick said.

The coach added the key to minimizing a head injury, especially when you're doing a head ball in soccer is to bend your knees to load your muscles up, keep your eye on the ball, try to make contact with your forehead which is considered the proper part of the head and try keeping your mouth open while you are making a head ball.

"Closing your mouth actually puts increased force in there so they recommend keeping the mouth open when you're attacking the ball for a head ball. That open mouth acts as a shock absorption to the head area and reduces the amount of stress through the head area," Coach Rick said.

These athletes credit Coach Rick for being able to teach them the proper techniques from pre-game warm-ups to in-game action.

Nathan said, "I've noticed a lot of differences. I feel like my body has been a lot healthier."

"I've never had a major injury because I feel like it's because of Coach Richard's implements," Matt added.