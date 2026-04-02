ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — For John Lowry, what was supposed to be a dream home in Orchard Park quickly turned into a disaster.

He and his wife moved into their house along Abbott Road more than two decades ago, expecting a fresh start. But just two days later, they say everything changed.

“The first time we walked down the stairs, I said, 'Oh my god,' it was six inches of water in the basement, we lost everything because it was sewer water," Lowry said.

According to Lowry, that moment was not a one-time issue. It was the beginning of a problem that has followed them for more than two decades.

Neighbors say they know the area floods during heavy rain. But they say the bigger issue is not just stormwater. It's the sewage.

WATCH: Orchard Park residents say sewer water keeps backing up into homes after storms

Orchard Park residents say sewer water keeps backing up into homes after storms

Multiple residents describe sewer water backing up into basement drains and wash tubs during storms, sometimes spilling into their homes and even their yards.

“It was like a stinky, pool of manure, just floating around all over," Lowry said.

Even after Tuesday’s storms moved through Western New York, Lowry says the problem has not stopped.

While the floodwaters have gone down, he says sewer water is still backing up into his basement's stationary tub.

Now 70 years old, Lowry says the repeated flooding and cleanup have taken a toll, not just financially but emotionally. He says that stress only grew after a recent cancer diagnosis and surgery.

“I would like to enjoy a little bit of my retirement," he said.

Orchard Park Town Supervisor Wayne Bieler says the latest issues were driven by what he called a “catastrophic storm.”

He says clogged storm drains allowed water to enter the sewer system, eventually leading to backups in homes.

Town officials say they are now looking into a broader fix, including a sewer study, relining projects, and a potential consolidation of infrastructure systems.

For Lowry and his neighbors, those plans sound familiar. They say they have been raising concerns for years without a permanent solution.

“Something has to get done," he explained.