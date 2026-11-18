ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle outside Highmark Stadium on Nov. 1, as the Buffalo Bills hosted the Baltimore Ravens.

Records show the person was not injured; however, the incident raises questions about pedestrian safety in a community that draws thousands of people to the area on game days.

Now, a new plan is outlining potential ways to make it safer to walk and bike around Orchard Park.

The Orchard Park Active Mobility Action Plan, developed by GoBike Buffalo with funding secured by Assemblymember Patrick Burke, identifies gaps in the town's sidewalk network and recommends improvements to several roads and intersections.

The effort included input from more than 500 residents. One of the clearest messages: people want more sidewalks.

"It is a long process, but getting it started is the very first thing to do," GoBike Executive Director Kevin Heffernan said.

According to the report, 80% of survey respondents identified sidewalks as their highest infrastructure priority.

The plan recommends establishing a sidewalk program to address approximately 10 miles of missing connections across priority corridors and neighborhoods within the next two years.

The report also identifies several roads residents consider concerning, including Freeman Road, Quaker Road, Jewett Holmwood Road, South Buffalo Street and Milestrip Road.

Several intersections are also highlighted for potential safety improvements, including Lincoln Avenue and Quaker Road, Buffalo Street and Quaker Road, and Freeman Road and Jewett Holmwood Road.

The report lays out both near-term projects and a longer-term vision for Orchard Park.

"We engaged on this pedestrian safety study because there needs to be changes," Assemblymember Patrick Burke said.

WATCH: Orchard Park plan targets sidewalk gaps after pedestrian stuck near Highmark Stadium

Orchard Park plan targets sidewalk gaps after pedestrian stuck near Highmark Stadium

Some of the near-term recommendations include temporary crosswalks and curb extensions at Lincoln Avenue and Quaker Road, bike lane markings and flashing beacons at Buffalo Street and Quaker Road, and traffic-calming measures at other intersections.

The report estimates that quick-build improvements at five priority intersections could cost between $50,000 and $100,000. Those projects could use temporary materials such as paint, reflective bollards and signage to test potential safety changes.

The plan also recommends that the town consider adopting a Complete Streets policy, updating zoning requirements for new developments to include pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, and establishing a sidewalk maintenance program.

Longer term, the report envisions a connected network of sidewalks, side paths and protected bike lanes over the next 10 to 15 years.

The plan does not mean all of the proposed projects have been approved or funded. It is intended to give town officials a road map for future decisions and investments.

The Orchard Park Town Board's November 18 agenda includes a proposal to schedule a public hearing on the GoBike Active Mobility Plan for December 16.

Residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on the recommendations as the town considers next steps.