ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Orchard Park is putting RV parking lot owners on notice for the 2027-28 year as it pauses the issue for now, but officials say safety requirements will continue to be enforced.

The update follows concerns raised earlier this fall over RV parking on private property across from Highmark Stadium, where campers have gathered during Buffalo Bills home games.

At the Oct. 7 Town Board meeting, Supervisor Joe Liberti said the town planned to pause the RV parking issue for now, with the matter expected to be addressed in the 2027-28 timeframe.

In response to a follow-up inquiry, Liberti clarified that RV parking lot owners are being put on notice for 2027-28.

WATCH: Orchard Park delays RV parking enforcement, keeps safety rules in place

Orchard Park delays RV parking enforcement, keeps safety rules in place

He also emphasized that the town is not suspending enforcement of safety-related requirements.

"We are still enforcing safety, egress, emergency access, sanitation," Liberti said.

He added that permitted commercial lots must continue meeting site safety and inspection standards, which will remain in place for public safety.

The town's latest position comes after RV owners raised concerns about enforcement of local parking regulations and the potential impact on a longstanding Bills game-day tradition.

It remains unclear what specific changes, if any, the town may consider for RV parking in the 2027-28 time frame.