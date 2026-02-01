‘Opportunities are endless’: The Bills Mafia House in Orchard Park up for sale

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills Mafia House on Fay Street in Orchard Park is for sale, marking the end of an era for the recognizable tailgating destination for Buffalo Bills fans.

Owner Shane Prouty has decided to sell the property after 14 years of hosting countless fans and guests, including Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Shane Prouty "Not many people can ever have their children say that they were able to sit in their own living room with Josh Allen at one point in time," Prouty said.

The house, located within walking distance of both the old and new Highmark Stadiums, is listed for just under $700,000.

Prouty purchased the small two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in his 20s for just $58,000 and gradually transformed it into a Bills-themed destination. The back of the house features its iconic Bills Mafia logo that has made it a landmark for fans.

"I remember reaching out to Del [Reid] and was like, ‘Hey, what if I put the Bills Mafia logo on the back of the house?’ And he was like, ‘crazy idea, but what the heck, why not?’ And it's just been a thing kind of ever since," Prouty said.

The decision to sell comes as Prouty tells me he wants to shift his focus to his family and let somebody else lead the property into the new era of Bills football.

"I do a lot with my kids, and especially my girls, who are still at home. We're big travel softball players, and I coach both my kids. That's where my focus is," Prouty said.

This timing also coincides with significant changes in the area. The town has approved zoning changes around the stadium to promote new developments.

"The opportunities are now just endless," Prouty said. "I would love to see the Bills Mafia house still be incorporated there somehow, in some fashion, or at least the name.”

The property has already attracted attention from many, including Former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

"I thought it was awesome. He did say reach out, so I did send him a message. I haven't heard anything back, but by all means, if there's interest, we can talk," Prouty said.

