WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A West Seneca fireworks tent is doubling as a free naloxone distribution site, where an opioid outreach worker is handing out the life-saving medication to anyone who wants it.

Stacy Schwab has been giving away Narcan — a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose — at her son Kassidy Schwab's fireworks tent off Mineral Springs Road. This is her third year doing it.

"I thought to myself, you know what? I have a huge crowd that comes here. I'm gonna take advantage and for the good this time for something," Schwab said.

This year, the health department supplied the tent with a dedicated Narcan dispenser box.

"The first year, we handed out a few, and the second year we handed out a few more, and this year the health department supplied us with an actual Narcan dispenser box — a purple box," Schwab said.

WATCH: Opioid outreach worker gives out Narcan at West Seneca fireworks tent

Opioid outreach worker gives out Narcan at West Seneca fireworks tent

Fatal overdoses in Erie County have decreased dramatically in recent years. In 2023, 366 people in Erie County died of opioid overdoses. So far this year, there have been 55 confirmed deaths.

Schwab says that there are still far too many.

Charles Rodriguez was at the tent to buy fireworks when Schwab offered him naloxone. He plans to bring it back to the bar where he works.

"It's always good, you know, to be prepared to save somebody's life if needed," Rodriguez said.

When Schwab learned that Rodriguez works at a bar, she gave him a whole case of Narcan.

The fireworks tent is located off Mineral Springs Road at Harlem Road in the Tops parking lot behind the closed Rite Aid. It's open every day through July 5, and Schwab will be there giving out free naloxone every day.

You can also get free Narcan as well as testing strips for fentanyl and xylazine by calling the Erie County Department of Health at 716-858-7695.

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