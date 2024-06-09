Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouthtowns

Actions

One child dead, others injured in Hamburg crash

HAMBURG.jpg
WKBW
HAMBURG.jpg
Posted at 8:58 AM, Jun 09, 2024

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hamburg police say one child is dead and others are injured following a two-vehicle accident Saturday night on Route 5.

A vehicle was struck at 8 p.m. on Route 5 at Northcreek Road. According to police, one child died and several other passengers were injured.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the young child who passed away as a result of injuries they sustained in this accident," the Hamburg Police Department said in a statement.

The road was closed for several hours on Saturday night and has since reopened. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!