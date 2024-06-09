One child dead, others injured in Hamburg crash

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hamburg police say one child is dead and others are injured following a two-vehicle accident Saturday night on Route 5.

A vehicle was struck at 8 p.m. on Route 5 at Northcreek Road. According to police, one child died and several other passengers were injured.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the young child who passed away as a result of injuries they sustained in this accident," the Hamburg Police Department said in a statement.

The road was closed for several hours on Saturday night and has since reopened. This is an ongoing investigation.