HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started as an unexpected knock at the door quickly turned into what one Hamburg homeowner believes may have prevented a disaster.

Kim Russell says a NYSEG technician arrived at her home Tuesday morning after the utility company received a high heat alert through the smart meter system.

Russell says she was told the alert came from high temperatures detected near her electrical service equipment.

"It wasn't the meter's fault. It was the meter that gave us the alert that something was going on with our wiring," Russell said.

Russell says crews discovered extreme heat, visible damage and what appeared to be melting electrical components near the meter attached to her home.

An emergency electrician inspected the issue and determined what repairs were needed.

"Not everyone is an electrician, so we had no clue this was going on," Russell said.

NYSEG spokesperson Michael Baggerman says the smart meters are designed to detect dangerous conditions and notify crews when temperatures reach a concerning level.

WATCH: NYSEG says smart meter alert may have helped prevent possible Hamburg house fire

NYSEG says smart meter alert may have helped prevent possible Hamburg house fire

According to Baggerman, issues like aging electrical panels, overloaded service panels and electrical problems can contribute to heat buildup.

In some cases, he says, the alerts could save lives.

"If you have issues with your electrical service that aren't addressed or you might not know about, it could cause home fires, electrical injury, things like that," Baggerman said.

NYSEG says the heat detection capability has long been part of the technology and serves as an important safety tool for customers.

"We’re glad that in this instance, it worked out and it's helping prevent injury, loss of property, and potentially, loss of life," Baggerman said.

For Russell, the experience changed the way she views the technology.

"We would've had no idea that there was a heat problem had there not been a smart meter, until there was an actual fire, I feel like," she said.

Russell says while many focus on utility costs, she sees this experience differently.

"To me, that saved us from a house fire," she said.