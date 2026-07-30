AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors in the Town of Aurora, living near National Fuel regulator stations, say the first thing people notice isn't what they see.

It's what they hear.

Residents living near regulator stations on Grover Road and Jewett Holmwood Road said they've been listening to a constant high-pitched tone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

State documents show the issue dates back to at least 2025.

"It's just constant," neighbor Linda Lee Toepfer said.

Frustrated by what they describe as little progress, about 40 customers, including elected officials, have filed a petition with the New York State Public Service Commission, asking the state to require National Fuel to address the noise.

According to documents filed with the commission, residents argue the sound has affected their quality of life. The issue has also impacted New York State Assemblymember David DiPietro, who represents the district.

WATCH: 'Not a good neighbor:' Aurora residents say National Fuel noise won't stop

'Not a good neighbor:' Aurora residents say National Fuel noise won't stop

In a statement submitted to the Public Service Commission, DiPietro said he purchased property adjacent to the Grover Road regulator station in 2025 with plans to build his family's home. He wrote that he later abandoned those plans and sold the property "solely due to the noise emanating from the neighboring National Fuel Gas Distribution Station."

DiPietro declined to comment on the issue.

In a December 3, 2025 letter, the New York State Department of Public Service's Office of Consumer Services wrote that National Fuel planned to complete a redesign of the Grover Road station during the Summer of 2026.

"As part of the redesign, there are plans to construct a building around the station which may mitigate the noise concerns," the letter states.

Neighbors said they have not seen construction begin and have not received updates about the work.

In another filing, residents said National Fuel declined to participate in voluntary mediation through the New York State Division of Consumer Protection, instead indicating the issue would be addressed through the pending Public Service Commission proceeding.

I reached out to National Fuel about the status of the redesign, whether the company intends to construct a building around the station, whether a sound study was conducted, and when neighbors can expect relief.

National Fuel did not respond.

For Linda and her neighbors, they're simply hoping the constant noise doesn't become a permanent part of life in their neighborhood.