TOWN OF HOLLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the Southtowns, so neighbors are used to blasts of lake effect snow covering their driveways, cars and roads.

'No complaints': Lake effect storm brings 20+ inches of snow to the Southtowns

"No complaints," said John Esdinsky of Holland. "I moved here because of ski country, so I got no reason to complain, can't live in WNY and say well, gee, I hope it doesn't snow!"

He says he comes out every 4 or 5 hours to shovel the driveway; otherwise, he's staying put.

"The wind was brutal, I mean, you know it was blowing, drifting, you just couldn't be out here, it was just too brutal," Esdinsky.

He can depend on the streets in his neighborhood to be plowed, with the highway department working around the clock.

"The snow's been manageable for us," said Jason Simmons, Holland's Highway Superintendent. "We don't have a second shift, so my guys do it all. Out at 4 in the morning, shut down at 9, 10 o'clock at night, get some rest, then back at 4 in the morning."

He says wind and visibility have been the most difficult things to contend with, so it's good that schools and most businesses are closed.

"A lot less traffic on the roads for us, it helps out a lot," said Simmons. "I think we're pushing 20 inches...we're gonna get it for 24 hours straight, but it's an old-fashioned winter, no doubt about it."

I also spent time in East Aurora and Hamburg, where it was hit or miss. Some moments of sunshine and some moments where visibility is less than a mile.

Officials say if you don't have to leave the house, stay put.