ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York state lawmakers are once again considering legislation that would allow grocery stores to sell wine, reigniting a debate that has persisted for years between major retailers and independent wine shop owners.

The proposal has drawn support from large grocery chains, who argue it's time for New York to align with most other states that already permit wine sales in supermarkets.

"Trends and opportunities arise all the time, and shopping habits change, as we've seen them change drastically in the last 5 to 10 years, particularly across COVID," said Mona Golub, vice president of communications for Northeast Grocery Inc, the parent company of Market 32, Price Shopper and Tops Markets.

"As retailers, it's our job to change along with them to best serve customers," Golub said.

However, some independent wine store owners remain concerned about the potential impact on their businesses and the broader industry.

New York lawmakers revive push to allow wine sales in grocery stores

"It's not just, oh yeah, it's really easy to go in and grab a bottle of wine," said Cyndi Leonard, an owner of Colonial Wine and Spirits in Orchard Park. "It's how many people will lose their jobs, from distributors, drivers, warehouse people, the wineries themselves, they're going to have to work a lot harder."

The legislation has faced repeated failures in previous years, but supporters say this version includes new protections for small businesses.

Democratic State Senator Liz Krueger issued a statement saying that allowing wine in grocery stores is a "common-sense change" that "can be done without harming small businesses."

Democratic State Assemblymember Pamela Hunter added that the proposal has "overwhelming public support" and noted that the bill has been amended so that no grocery store within 500 feet of an existing liquor license can be issued a supermarket wine license.

Leonard said she disagrees with these protections being sufficient.

The debate continues as lawmakers weigh consumer convenience against concerns about impacts on independent businesses and industry jobs.

New York State Senator Liz Krueger's full statement:

“New York is far behind most of the rest of the country on alcohol policy, which makes no sense for a major wine-producing state. From Niagara and the Finger Lakes to Long Island, we grow world-class wine, but consumers in Western New York and the rest of the state still face outdated limits on where they can buy it. Allowing wine in grocery stores is a common-sense change with overwhelming consumer support, and it can be done without harming small businesses.”

New York State Assemblymember Hunter's full statement:

"Establishing licensing for wine in grocery stores is a priority for me in the current budget negotiations and it is a priority I've communicated to the Speaker. New York invests heavily in its wine industry, yet it remains difficult to find New York wines on store shelves. By expanding the market, we can provide an outlet and an opportunity for great New York wineries to flourish and drastically increase consumer choice. The proposal has overwhelming public support, and it's time for the state to act and update its outdated SLA laws.

Additionally, I'm sensitive to the concerns raised by local liquor stores, which is why the bill has been amended so that no grocery store within 500 feet of an existing liquor license can be issued a supermarket wine license."