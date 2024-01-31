New year, new venue for dozens of WNY vendors ahead of Easter holiday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence, became home to the Off-Broadway and Artisan Market for three years.

The mall offered space during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow for business owners and shoppers to keep their distance, while enjoying a unique shopping experience.

However, after the mall closed, vendors were left looking for a new home and they said they found the perfect spot: the McKinley Mall in Hamburg.

A new year means a new venue for dozens of small businesses.

Hanzlian's Homemade Sausage owner, Kimberly Hanzlian said, "It's exciting. We enjoy getting a little bit further out from our location here since it's nice to be able to reach out to other customers and have that opportunity."

Kimberly Hanzlian is the owner of Hanzlian's Homemade Sausage on Genesee street.

She will be looking forward to sharing their popular products like their fresh polish sausage and polish chicken sausage.

Hanzlian shared, "I would think that this year, we should get a decent amount of foot traffic just because of the fact that them having stores already there and from what I've heard, there are over 50 vendors that are going to be there. I believe they already have kind of like a farmer's market style event going on regularly so, that will add more vendors."

Also joining them is Tonawanda-based gourmet candy apple business, Adam's Apples.

Shoppers can expect to see these decadent, Granny Smith apple favorites come March 9.

"We've got a lot of new vendors that are joining us. A lot of good people coming in, plus the original. We have a lot of familiar faces that people come out for specifically at Easter time, and then there will be new people. I think it's going to be a little bigger than it's been in the past three years. I think it could be a whole new adventure," Adam's Apple co-owner, Michael Mole told Pheben Kassahun.

Co-owner Michael Mole said they also anticipate more foot traffic because of the mall's size.

"I think they'll like the way the layout is, compared to Eastern Hills Mall. It's going to look more like a festival. We're kind of all huddled together. We're a little more grouped together, rather than spread out as much," Mole added.

"I really hope that more stay here permanently; open up some more food court. Some of the stores were empty. It's sad. Hopefully, they'll get some more stores in, though they have a lot of fun things for the kids to do. We're going to bring our grandkids here and get them on the rides and stuff," McKinley Mall shoppers Kathey Vespa and her husband told Kassahun, as they were walking out of the mall.

Kathy Vespa and her husband live in the Angola area, and said they would enjoy more vendor options for the McKinley Mall which has also lost many tenants and is facing an uncertain future of its own.

"I just hope more stores open up, like the Dollar Tree or something. It is sad to see the Sears and that going but if we had Gabe's or something. People with ideas, you know," Vespa said.

However, this move is a win-win for these vendors especially since the last two winters have been harsh for many small business owners.

"Some owners go without a paycheck during that time of year when it gets slow, so it's always nice to show that support during Easter because it is kind of like a little bit of a boost before the busy summer rush for a lot of the farmers market or seasonal vendors," Hanzlian added.

Easter this year falls on March 31.