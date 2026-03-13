SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A major reconstruction project along Abbott Road in South Buffalo is set to start soon, but it's not the construction itself that has residents talking.

Instead, it's a new roundabout planned for a busy intersection near Abbott and Potters Roads that's drawing mixed reactions from the community.

The City of Buffalo plans to build the roundabout in an effort to rebuild a stretch of roadway that residents say has been in rough shape for years.

"The road is probably as horrible as it could be," said South Buffalo resident Tom Meegan.

The project will include upgrades to waterlines and drainage infrastructure, along with new curbs, sidewalks and roadway improvements.

City officials say the roundabout is meant to improve traffic flow. But when 7 News asked viewers for their thoughts, the response was mixed.

WATCH: New roundabout planned for busy South Buffalo intersection draws mixed reactions

New roundabout planned for busy South Buffalo intersection draws mixed reactions

Some residents raised concerns about pedestrian safety and nearby schools.

Joanne Sanchez said she worries about "kids walking to school" in an area with multiple schools nearby. Others questioned how pedestrians will cross the street without traditional traffic signals.

Susan Kelley wrote that it's already difficult to cross Abbott Road and worries that it could become more dangerous.

Some viewers also raised concerns about emergency vehicles traveling to nearby Mercy Hospital of Buffalo. Margaret Doskocz questioned whether the roundabout could affect emergency response traffic near the hospital.

I reached out to Catholic Health to ask whether the hospital system was consulted during the planning process, but I have not heard back yet.

Still, not everyone opposes the project. Peter Clancy said roundabouts can improve safety by slowing drivers down and keeping traffic moving.

Construction is expected to start soon as part of the larger Abbott Road reconstruction project, with final paving along the corridor expected later this summer.