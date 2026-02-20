'New location': Plans change for new 7 Brew Coffee in Hamburg to avoid traffic issues

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The viral coffee sensation, 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee, is coming to the Southtowns this fall, but will Hamburg have the traffic issues that Amherst is seeing?

"I've never heard anything bad about the coffee. I'm actually quite interested in the coffee, but literally that's the biggest complaint: you see a lot of threads of congestion, people can't get through," said Lauren Sawyer, who lives in Hamburg.

It's a concern for neighbors in Hamburg, so the town is changing course now to avoid problems later.

"Anything that's very popular, we really want them to be in Hamburg," said Joshua Rogers, Town of Hamburg Planning Consultant. "but we just want to make sure that if they're gonna come into the Town of Hamburg, that they're doing so and being cognizant of the available infrastructure and the traffic that's in the town right now."

The initial plan was for a 510-square-foot building at 4927 Southwestern Blvd, but that plan has been scrapped.

"The planning board had a concern about how much traffic was gonna back up onto Southwestern," said Rogers. "It was only one way in and one way out, so that was gonna be a concern; they took that input and have come back to us about another location."

The plan now is to bring it near the McKinley Mall in one of the out parcels, a suite that used to be a KeyBank.

"I can see that working better than the original plan, I think [we can] learn from the current issues," said Sawyer.

At the end of the day, they want this to be an exciting thing.

"We’re still in the early stages of development for the Hamburg stand, but our team is energized by the opportunity to share our mission of cultivating kindness through drinks and people. This stand is set to open in the fall. We’ll be sure to share our progress as timelines become more defined," a 7 Brew Spokesperson wrote in an email.

7 Brew will present their next plan at a work session on March 4.