Need to get rid of your Christmas tree? Some friendly goats want it.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Now that the holidays are over, it's about time to toss the Christmas tree. If you still have not tossed it, we found somewhere for you.

Who is that wants it? Goats.

Let's Goat Buffalo in Springville is asking anyone who's looking to discard of the tree to drop it off at their farm.

"There's an abundance of Christmas trees so we want to give people an opportunity to keep them out of the landfill," Let's Goat Buffalo Owner Jennifer Zeitler said. "The goats love them because they are engaging, they're fresh green. It's packed with nutrients and vitamins for the goats."

On January 5th and January 7th from 10AM-3PM, you can also have a chance to feed your tree to the goats. Let's Goat Buffalo is hosting a open house, allowing people to come see the goats and other animals at the farm.

If you'd like to just drop off your tree, you can leave it at the end of the driveway into the farm. The farm is asking for the following is you do drop off your tree:



No decorations including tinsel, ornaments and lights

No chemicals like fake snow, flame retardants or colorant.

If you're not sure if your tree contains any chemicals, Let's Goat Buffalo recommends asking the place you purchased your tree if it does.

Let's Goat Buffalo Farm

7512 Genesee Road, Springville, NY, 14141

