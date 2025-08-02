National Guard soldier arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Collins Correctional

COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A member of the New York State Army National Guard was arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into the Collins Correctional Facility.

A Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesperson confirmed to 7 News that the arrest resulted from “an investigation by the DOCCS Office of Special Investigations.”

As a result of the corrections officer strike earlier this year, National Guard soldiers have been assisting corrections officers across the state.

Many state prisons remain understaffed. A few thousand officers also quit or were fired for not returning to work at the end of the strike.

The investigation into this is ongoing. New York State Police are assisting.

"DOCCS does not tolerate the introduction of contraband into our facilities, and we will ensure that anyone who attempts to do so is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law." DOCCS

7 News is working to confirm the identity of the person who was arrested, as well as the contraband they were attempting to smuggle inside.