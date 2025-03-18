'My service doesn’t count': VA policy change on trans veterans' medical care, sparks widespread disappointment

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Navy veteran Diana Patton dedicated her life to service, following in the footsteps of her grandfather, great-uncles and uncle who all served before her.

However, now she and other transgender veterans are grappling with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ recent policy change, which limits medical care for trans veterans.

"The promise to us veterans is our health care," said Patton, who served from 1992 to 1995. “The VA is for taking care of all our veterans.”

The VA announced:

"Effective immediately, VA will not offer cross-sex hormone therapy to Veterans who have a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with gender dysphoria, unless:

Such Veterans are already receiving such care from VA; or

Such Veterans were receiving such care from the military as part of and upon their separation from military service and they are eligible for VA health care. Veterans who do not meet the criteria above are not eligible for cross-sex hormone therapy through VA health care. VA will not provide any other medical or surgical therapy for gender dysphoria to any patients in any circumstance."

This policy is listed in detail on Page 103 in the Project 2025 Policy Agenda related to gender dysphoria:

"Restore standards of lethality and excellence. Entrance criteria for military service and specific occupational career fields should be based on the needs of those positions. Exceptions for individuals who are already predisposed to require medical treatment (for example, HIV positive or suffering from gender dysphoria) should be removed, and those with gender dysphoria should be expelled from military service. Physical fitness requirements should be based on the occupational field without consideration of gender, race, ethnicity, or orientation."

For Patton, the policy change was devastating.

“It’s basically telling me my service doesn’t count,” she said.

While she worries about the impact on the broader transgender veteran community, Patton said her main concern is for those struggling with the effects of this decision.

As the National Commander for Veterans Defending Democracy, she frequently takes calls from trans veterans in distress.

“I get those people on the razor’s edge asking me for help,” she said.

Buffalo Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, condemned the policy.

“We’ve allowed the transgender community to be a punching bag to fire up a base. It's really been at their expense. Trans people have always been a key voice in the LGBTQ+ movement, and this decision is a step back towards equal rights," Nowakowski said.

Nowakowski warned that policies restricting the rights of transgender individuals could set a dangerous precedent.

“Everyone always waits for their rights to be taken away before they come together,” he said. “If it’s an attack on trans people today, what else is next?”

According to the VA, all of the savings from this policy change will go to towards helping severely injured veterans (i.e. paralyzed veterans and amputees).

I reached out to various lawmakers at the local and state level who have worked directly with veterans or armed services and have yet to hear back.

I also reached out to the Pride Center of Western New York for a statement, which in return said a statement is unavailable at this time.