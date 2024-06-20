'My favorite day of the year': 28 golfers playing 100 holes of golf for a one-day fundraiser

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — 28 golfers took to the course at Wanakah Country Club to play 100 holes of golf today for a one-day fundraiser. The fundraiser is called the Walk Fore Luca and Carly which supports Courage of Carly with the Roswell Alliance Foundation and Live Like Luca, The Luca S. Calanni Foundation.

The tournament started in 2016 and has raised over $750,000 over the tournament's first eight years. Last year alone, the tournament raised $188,000 alone last year.

"It's my favorite day of the year," Event Chair Simon Bennett said. "We have such a great time. There's no pressure on how you play. It's just about enjoying yourself and raising money for these two great foundations".

You can learn more about the Live Like Luca and Courage of Carly here.