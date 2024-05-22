Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Center Street in Colden

Posted at 8:14 PM, May 21, 2024

COLDEN, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the Town of Colden.

According to deputies, 41-year-old Steven Morrissey of Colden was thrown from his motorcycle Monday evening.

Morrissey was taken to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says that neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured.

The driver remained at the scene and charges have been filed at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

