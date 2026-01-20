'Most severe snow I've ever seen': WNY makes impression during ultrarunner's cross-country journey

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week’s heavy snow totals made a memorable impression on Noah Coughlan. While running in Hamburg, the weather forced the ultrarunner to pause his trek from Maine to Oregon.

"Out of all the states, that was the most severe snow I've ever seen in my life," Coughlan said. "When the wall of snow came in, it was very clear to everybody that it was turning into whiteout conditions. Though I had a courtesy police escort, we had to pause everything after 8 miles and get off the road."

Coughlan, who is originally from California, has spent 15 years running across all 50 states, New York being his 43rd. This journey is his fifth across the country on foot.

Instagram: @noahontherun

Completing all 50 states would make Coughlan the third person to ever cross all 50 states on foot, and his goal is to complete his final state, Hawaii, on the country's 250th birthday.

"I need to make it to the Pacific Ocean by May, then Alaska and Hawaii, to end on July 4th, America's 250th birthday," Coughlan said. "In order to end on July 4th in Hawaii, I have to go through the winter here in the northeast."

I caught up with Coughlan after his introduction to lake-effect snow on Monday earned him a much-needed day off.

He tells me this run isn't a fundraiser. Rather, it’s simpler, just bringing people together.

"It's not political. It's more about the flag and America's shared history. We have more in common than we do apart," Coughlan said. "All along the way, I'm asking the American people, 'What does the American flag mean to you?' Or thoughts about America’s 250th."

Coughlan will be lacing up his running shoes again on Wednesday, hoping for better weather this time around. If you'd like to donate to his journey, you can do so at runforusa.com