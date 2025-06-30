Moog celebrates major expansion in East Aurora to enhance space and defense manufacturing

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Moog is celebrating a major expansion at its East Aurora facility. The company's new electromechanical actuation facility will enhance its space and defense manufacturing.

"This customer-focused expansion at Moog headquarters in East Aurora addresses the growing need for innovative precision actuation and avionics systems to control and steer launchers, making a difference for critical national security missions and delivering satellites and human crews to space," Moog said in a release.

According to Moog, the facility brings together development, production, and testing of electromechanical, electrohydrostatic, and electrohydraulic actuation systems for the space market in one location.

The recently completed construction included areas for:



Electromechanical actuation (EMA) assembly and test work

Thermal and vibration environmental testing

Enhanced inspection and office spaces

Moog said construction is underway on a new hydraulic actuation assembly and test area and a state-of-the-art development lab.

"This new facility opens exciting opportunities. With increased capacity and enhanced research and development capabilities, Moog is well-positioned to meet evolving customer needs and deliver the high-quality products they expect and is another example of how Moog shapes the way our world moves." - Nicole Wodka-Cook, Space Actuation and Avionics General Manager

According to Moog, once complete, the 120,000-foot facility will be its largest site dedicated to its diverse space portfolio.