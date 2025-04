BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities said 60-year-old Margaret Cabarga, is a missing vulnerable adult who may be in need of medical attention.

She was last seen driving a white 2016 Buick Verano with New York Registration HPR-6910.

Cabarga is described as 5'01" tall and 165 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State police at (585) 344-6750 or call 911