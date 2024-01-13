Missing resident found dead by Police

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Officials in Orchard Park have ended their search for a man who went missing after last being seen leaving a residence on Abbott Road in Orchard Park.

The Orchard Park Police Department stated 51 year-old Benjamin "Trey" Randle III was found after having been reported as missing and endangered. He was found within the borders of the search area.

The department extended thanks to the Hillcrest, Orchard Park, Windom, Village of Hamburg and West Falls Fire Companies, HSI, Niagara Frontier Search and Rescue and the Town of Orchard Park Emergency Management for all of their help in the search.