Man who went to first Buffalo Bills game at Rich Stadium surprised with tickets to one final game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On August 17, 1973, Bob Franklin went to the inaugural Bills game in Orchard Park, at what was then called Rich Stadium. It was a preseason game against Washington.

"It was crazy," described Franklin, who grew up in Buffalo. "People were trying to get to the stadium, people didn't know where the heck they were going...Everything was so new, because we came from The Rockpile. Coming here was unbelievable, it was big time."

Franklin later moved to Texas, where he served as a firefighter for more than 35 years. He also raised his children in Texas.

Last season, Franklin went to a game at Highmark Stadium to say goodbye to the stadium.

"I didn't think I was coming back [here]," said Franklin.

Little did he know that for his 70th birthday, just a few months ago, his children surprised him with a trip to Buffalo and tickets to Thursday night's game against the Miami Dolphins.

"I gave dad a card that said 'Hey, congrats, you're going to go to Buffalo,'" said Kristen Brewer, Bob's daughter.

"I don't think he probably would want us to publicly say this, but there were tears and smiles," said Rob Franklin, Bob's son.

It was also a surprise for Franklin's daughter Liz Green. She was also surprised with tickets to the game for her 40th birthday. All three siblings, and their dad came in from Texas the night before the game to cheer their beloved Bills onto a 31-21 win over the Miamp Dolphins.

"Buffalo is such a special place for all of us," said Green. "It was such a gift to come back with everybody, so it's special from a generation standpoint to share that with them."