FeedMore WNY is taking a major step forward in its mission to ensure no family in the community goes hungry.

With a massive new facility currently under construction in Hamburg, the organization is aiming to dramatically expand its reach and impact.

“We are about a quarter of the way done, about 25%,” said Collin Bishop, Chief Communications Officer for FeedMore WNY, during a tour of the construction site.

'Making daily progress': Construction continues on FeedMore WNY's new facility as need grows

The project, which broke ground last fall, will span 197,000 square feet, a significant increase from FeedMore's current operating space. Bishop said the new facility is larger than their two existing sites and current warehouse combined.

“The goal behind it is even bigger,” Bishop said. “We prepare 5,000 to 6,000 meals daily at our current site. This new space will allow us to provide up to 20,000 meals every day."

As food insecurity continues to rise across Western New York, the expansion couldn’t come at a more critical time. Bishop emphasized that this project is not a luxury, it’s a necessity.

“There are so many people in need of our services these days, and that number is only growing,” he said. “We saw a big growth from 2023 to 2024, and we’re already seeing an increase this year. This is the amount of space we need to do our job effectively.”

However, the path forward hasn’t been without challenges. Bishop cited federal funding cuts from the Trump administration as a source of uncertainty for those families that depend on these, though he said the team remains committed to pushing ahead.

“We’re making daily progress,” Bishop said. “In times of emergency needs, temporary needs, whatever the reason, this is going to make sure people in the WNY community do not go hungry.”

Bishop added that the total cost of the project is estimated at $110 million. So far, $85 million has been raised through a combination of community support, government funding, and private donations. FeedMore WNY continues to seek the remaining $25 million to avoid additional debt.

“It has been incredible work that the community and government have done to support this,” Bishop said. “But we still want to raise that additional $25 million so we’re not borrowing and incurring unnecessary expenses.”

FeedMore WNY hopes to complete the new facility by fall 2026.