'Make sure these stores never go away': WNYers remained dedicated to shopping local this holiday season

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Online shopping has become a convenient way to get gifts fast, but still, something is exciting about physically walking into a store and picking out that special gift for a loved one.

"Without a question," said Laura Hackathorn, owner of "What A Woman Wants" in Hamburg.

"I think that’s where local business owners can really shine," explained Hackathorn. "People want to make sure these stores never go away."

Hackathorn, who is also a Village of Hamburg Trustee, said the village has been committed to making the heart of Hamburg more walkable for shoppers.

She said foot traffic past her store is down compared to recent years, because some nearby businesses closed, but it was still a busy holiday season for her.

"People I think are really tuned into shopping local," said Hackathorn.

According to a recent American Express study, 85% of consumers said they were likely to shop at small businesses this holiday season. So even though online sales are up, consumers still understand the importance that local businesses have in their community.

"This is my neighborhood I know the faces that come in here," said Hackathorn. "People pop in just to say hello, and they want to support me as a person. It's about relationships and experience that you can't get sitting home on your computer."