'Make sure kids are fed': JP's Pub in Lake View offers to help feed children during SNAP benefit freeze

WKBW
LAKE VIEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lake View restaurant is offering meals to families in need, offering to feed children for free, with impending cuts to SNAP benefits starting November 1.

JP Melisz, manager of JP's Pub in Lake View, posted on Facebook offering to help feed families in need after learning that SNAP benefits would be suspended.

"I just wanted to make sure kids are fed if they need food," Melisz said. "There shouldn't be anybody hungry, and unfortunately, there is. My heart goes out to anybody who is, and if I can help, we'll help.”

If your family is in need, JP asks that you text him at (716) 432-0164.

The pub has already begun preparing meals, including a few pasta dishes, for families who have reached out for assistance.

"We will do our best to help, but we are only one place in a small community, you know," Melisz said.

However, they hope their efforts will inspire other local businesses to take similar action.

"I don't think there's a person out there, especially in Western New York, that wouldn't do right by their own neighbors and their neighborhood," Melisz said.

