'Just be you': Randolph Academy students encouraged to express themselves through fashion

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Randolph Academy is a school for students with emotional and mental challenges and on Tuesday it hosted its annual Hamburg Campus Fashion Show.

Dozens of students had the chance to showcase their creativity through their designs. This is part of a capstone project through their cosmetology class.

Kai Mruk is proud to be a student at Randolph Academy where she says they encourage students to be themselves and explained, "I'm doing absolutely exceptional in this school."

Mruk's passion is fashion, so this annual fashion show — complete with a runway — is something she has been looking forward to.

"Everything I'm wearing is from Dolls Kill," said Mruk. "It's a very alternative brand. This just represents me as a whole person like my personality. I'm very sweet, very caring and it just represents me as a whole."

Shayne Kalish said he is also proud to be a student at Randolph.

"Because my creativity is accepted here," said Kalish.

He made his own costume for the runway.

"I am dressed up as Alister from Has Been Hotel," said Kalish. "It's a new show. It came out this year. It used to be a regular red sweatshirt and I took off the zipper and the hood and now it's like a suit."

Rebecca Jaszka has been teaching cosmetology at the school for 10 years.

"The fashion show gives them the opportunity to really express themselves," said Jaszka. "I think it's very important becasue it helps with their confidence. Our students here are a very unique type of kid and this atmosphere allows them to be unique without judgment."

Kalish said he has come a long way during his four years at Randolph and has learned a lot of lessons along the way including, "to not care what other people say and not let them beat you down."

Mruk said she plans on pursuing a career in fashion and shared the following advice for others.

"I want others to know that you can rock that runway no matter what you're wearing, no matter who you are no matter your status in life...no matter what. You can just rock the runway," said Mruk.